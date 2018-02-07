Road closure in place after two car collision

A major A-road into Preston has been closed and a person has been taken to hospital after a side-on collision between two cars.

The two cars, a silver Peugeot and a black Peugeot, collided on A677 Preston New Road at around 7:25am after which police were called to the scene.

The section of the A677 between Mire Ash Brow and Branch Road, near the Stanley House Hotel, has subsequently been closed while emergency services attended.

A police spokesman said: "The road closure is causing some delays.

"The fire service are on the scene because they think that someone might be trapped in their vehicle."

One ambulance and a rapid response unit arrived on the scene around the same time as police.

A spokesman from North West Ambulance Service said: "We got a call at 7:22am to reports of a collision on the bend near to Stanley House Hotel.

"One person has been taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital after reports of leg and chest pain, the latter from the seat belt."

Two fire engines from Blackburn Fire Station also attended the scene, using cutting equipment to release one casualty from one of the cars. The casualty was then passed on to the care of paramedics.

The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area while recovery of the vehicles takes place.