Road closed in Eaves Lane in Preston due to serious traffic collision

Preston Police have advised motorists to avoid Eaves Lane in Preston due to a serious traffic collision with emergency having attended the scene.

By Emma Downey
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 1:38 pm
Eaves Lane in Preston is now closed due to a traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We would advise avoiding the area and taking alternative routes, where possible.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time.

"Thank you for your assistance."

The police also said that 'persons are involved' in the collision, but wouldn't provide any more details at this time.

Preston