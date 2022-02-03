Road closed in both directions following incident in Penwortham

Leyland Road was closed in both directions between The Cawsey and New Lane at approximately 5.25pm today (February 3).

Heavy traffic was reported in the area as motorists attempted to head in and out of Preston.

The cause of the road closure has not yet been confirmed, but the AA said it was due to a "medical incident".

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow...

Heavy traffic was reported in the area as motorists attempted to head in and out of Preston (Credit: AA)