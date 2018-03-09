Road closed after car crashes into gas main in Stalmine

A car is reported to have crashed into a gas main on a busy rural route though Stalmine, say police.

Stricklands Lane has been blocked at the junction of Carr End Lane following the incident which happened at around 7.30am on Friday.

FIM Stephen Bradshaw for Lancashire Police said: "A silver Renault has crashed into a gas main.

"Members of the public are reporting a strong smell of gas at the scene.

"The fire service, gas emergency and police are all at the scene.

"The road is being closed.

"Drivers are advised to find alternative routes through the area. "