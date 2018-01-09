Road blocked in Preston after two vehicle crash

A major road in Preston was blocked in both directions after a van and car collided, say police.

More top stories: Death crash driver accused of 'texting seconds before fatal collision'

The accident, which happened on Aqueduct Street just before 8am on Tuesday, January 9, sent a van careering into bollards at the junction of Brook Street

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of a crash which is starting to cause traffic to build up.

"Thankfully nobody was injured.

"Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes where possible."