Road blocked in Preston after crash

A driver has been arrested following a two- car smash on a major road in Preston, say police.

Black Bull Lane has been closed in both directions following the accident which involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Honda Jazz at the junction of Boys Lane near to the One Stop Store.

Ambulance services were called to the scene at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that a woman was checked over at the scene but not taken to hospital.

Preston Bus says it is diverting services 23 and 88 via Lytham Road and Garstang Road.

More follows