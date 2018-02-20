Road blocked in Bamber Bridge after car rolls onto roof

Have your say

A road has been blocked after a car rolled over in Bamber Bridge, say police.

Emergency services were called out to the scene on Station Road outside the Anvil Guest House at around 8.20am on Tuesday February 20.

An ambulance service spokesman said that a teenager in his late teens suffered a hand injury but was not taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the police said: "We have received reports that a car is on the roof in the middle of the road and blocking traffic."

The 125 bus route has been affected.

The road has now re-opened.