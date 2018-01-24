Road blocked after Audi collides with double-decker bus in Garstang

A road has been blocked following a collision between a double decker bus and an Audi in Garstang, say police.

Fire services were called out after the bus driver became trapped in the accident on Garstang Road near to the junction of Calderhouse Lane at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Crews rescued the driver and delivered first aid while they awaited the arrival of paramedics.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called out by a member of the public.

"The driver of the bus had become trapped in his cab after the door became damaged in the crash.

"We prised the door open and helped him out. It was quite a quick job."

A spokesman for the police said: "The accident came in around lunchtime and happened near to the Garstang Golf Club.

"The road is still currently blocked by the accident."

Ambulance services confirmed that nobody was taken to hospital following the incident.