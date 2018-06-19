Rider suffers serious head injuries in M65 crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious head injuries following an accident on the M65, say police.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway after the rider came off a bike between junctions 1 and 2 on Monday evening.

Read more stories: Preston man charged with manslaughter



Police say they believe the accident only involved the motorbike but are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Phil Broughton, Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police, said: "We believe at this time the only vehicle involved in this accident was the bike, which we think hit the central reservation.

"The rider of the bike has been left with serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"An investigation is now on-going.

"If anyone can offer any information that could help us with our investigation please get in touch."

The eastbound carriageway was closed for several hours to allow accident investigators to complete their work.

The carriageway fully reopened at around 11pm.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1411 of June 18.