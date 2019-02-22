REVEALED: City drivers among worst in the country for picking up penalty points

New figures have revealed the Preston has some of the worst areas for law-breaking drivers in the country.

Two city postcodes have been named in a list of areas with the highest number of motorists with at least three penalty points on their driving licences.

The research, based on the latest DVLA data analysed by car selling comparison website Motorway.co.uk, shows that Bristol has the worst problem with drivers, with the BS16 postcode alone having more than 5,500 drivers with more than three penalty points on theie licence.

But the PR2 and PR4 postcodes in Preston also make the top 20.

The PR2 area, which covers a large part of the city including Ashton, Fulwood, Grimsargh, Tanterton, Ingol and Ribbleton, has 3,502 drivers with at least three points on their licence, with 125 of those having at least nine points.

Meanwhile, 3,315 drivers in the PR4 postcode – which covers the south and west of the city, including Much Hoole, Longton, Kirkham and Freckleton – have at least three points, and 104 have at least nine on their licences.

Across England and Wales, 2.69 million drivers currently have at least three points on their licences, and 11,090 have at least 12 points and are likely serving an automatic ban. Almost 80,000 drivers have nine penalty points on their licenses, which means 79,463 drivers are one more motoring offence away from receiving an automatic ban.

Motorway.co.uk obtained the most up-to-date data on penalty points by postcode across England and Wales from the Driving Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made in February 2019. The courts endorse driving licences with penalty points if a driver is convicted of a motoring offence. Drivers are disqualified if there are 12 or more points on their licence.

Alex Buttle, director of car buying comparison website Motorway.co.uk said: “Almost two million people currently have at least three points on their driving licence. That’s not just a staggering number of people who have committed a motoring offence, it’s also a nice little cash generator for the Government in the form of fines. A large number of these fines will have been incurred for speeding, and in particular speeding on motorways.”