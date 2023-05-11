Residual delays of 60 minutes reported on M6 after emergency services extinguish lorry fire
All traffic was held on the M6 northbound as emergency crews battled a lorry fire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th May 2023, 18:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 19:53 BST
Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway within junction 22 (Winwick) at approximately 5.20pm on Thursday (May 11).
National Highways said this was due to a lorry fire.
Eight miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes were reported on approach to the incident.
At 7.30pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened, but seven miles of congestion and residual delays of 60 minutes remained.