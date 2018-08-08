Residents launch petition after Preston Bus announces route number 14 will be trimmed

Have your say

Residents are fighting back after a Preston bus service is cutting its route.

The number 14 service is to stop picking up passengers from the Ronaldsway and Longsands areas as of September 3.

Instead it will turn around at Holme Slack, to the frustration of residents who have started up a petition to ensure their area is served by a bus route.

Operators, Preston Bus, say that due to the lack of custom from the Ronaldsway and Longsands areas, the firm has had to make the commercial decision.

A spokesman said: “Following a commercial review of all our services, Preston Bus regrettably announces that from September 3, 2018, service 14 will terminate at Holme Slack, Lily Grove and will no longer serve the Ronaldsway and Longsands area.

“Unfortunately, due to a constant decline in patronage the extended service through Ronaldsway to Longsands service is no longer sustainable.

“While it is little comfort to those affected, this decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary.”

But householders who rely on the service are calling for the 23, which stops at Asda, Fulwood, to be extended to the Anderton Arms pub.

Dorothy Aithal, 56, who lives in Squires Wood says cutting the number 14 bus will mean she will have to walk 30 to 40 minutes to get to the next nearest bus stop.

She said: “Quite a few of us in our cul de sac are older.

“What happens during the winter when there is ice?

“Everywhere is connected by a bus except here. Why can’t the 23 which stops at Asda come to the Anderton Arms. That way we would be connected.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We have explored alternative solutions for a replacement service for the areas affected and have made enquiries with other local bus service providers, unfortunately none are prepared to provide a service without significant subsidy.

"While we appreciate the inconvenience these changes to this commercial route may cause, the county council is not in a position to be able to fund a replacement service at the moment.

In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with bus service providers to explore any other alternative solutions that may become available."

Search ‘A Decent Bus Route’ at change.org to sign the petition.

The changes announced by Preston Bus are part of major service changes due to come into play on September 3, 2018

6 – Red Scar via Brookfield

Minor change to timetable to improve punctuality and reliability

8 – Moor Nook

Minor change to timetable to improve punctuality and reliability

14/14A – Longsands via Holme Slack

Service 14 will terminate at Holme Slack, Lily Grove and will no longer serve the Ronaldsway and Longsands area.

It will operate every 30 minutes.

16 – Farringdon Park

Minor change to timetable to improve punctuality and reliability

19 Royal Preston Hospital

Minor change to timetable to improve punctuality and reliability

23 ASDA

Minor change to timetable to improve punctuality and reliability, also to reflect Fulwood Academy start and finish times.

Service 31 Lea via Savick Estate

Service will be extended to Lea, serving both Thorntrees and Aldfield Avenue estates, to improve reliability between Bus station and Savick Estate.

Savick Turning Circle will only be served on outbound journeys. Late Friday and Saturday journeys removed due to low usage. Sunday frequency reduced to every 30 minutes.

35 Tanterton

The terminus will be changed to outside Sainsbury’s on Tanterton Hall Road. Minor timetable improvements. Late Friday and Saturday journeys to commence from Boots on Fishergate.

44 Bartle via Ingol & Cottam

Journeys extended to Bartle Hoyles Lane, via Cottam in a clockwise loop. Operating via Merry Trees, Haydock Lane, Cottam Lane, Lea Road, Hoyles Lane to Nog Tow then Tag Lane back towards City. Serves new housing developments off Hoyles Lane.

88 Larches-Royal Preston Hospital

Journeys extended to serve Savick Estate before terminating at Larches.

Journeys towards RPH will be extended depending upon congestion and available running time. Some early morning journeys extended to North East Employment Area and daytime journeys extended to Preston’s College.

89 Larches via Portway

Will no longer be extended to Lea (see service 31) and journeys will only operate clockwise around Larches Estate before returning to City via Blackpool Road (turn right from Larches at Greavestown Lane traffic lights).