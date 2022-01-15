Witnesses reported seeing police at the scene as both vehicles were recovered from a hedge near the Esso garage in Preston Road at around 10pm.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

The Post has requested full details from Lancashire Police, but the force has yet to respond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two cars were reportedly involved in a crash on the A6 in Clayton Brook last night (Friday, January 14), according to local reports

North West Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.

More to follow...