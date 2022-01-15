Reports of two-car crash on A6 in Clayton Brook last night
Two cars were involved in a crash on the A6 in Clayton Brook last night (Friday, January 14), according to local reports.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:45 am
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:49 am
Witnesses reported seeing police at the scene as both vehicles were recovered from a hedge near the Esso garage in Preston Road at around 10pm.
It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
The Post has requested full details from Lancashire Police, but the force has yet to respond.
North West Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.
More to follow...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.