Relief for north Lancashire residents after roadworks change

Motorway diversion plans north of Lancaster have been altered - to the relief of residents and Lancashire County Council.

The M6 has been closed overnight from junction 35 at Carnforth to junction 34 at Halton for resurfacing work since Saturday, June 7, with most traffic being diverted onto the A6.

However HGV traffic was diverted onto Kellet Road to avoid a low bridge on the preferred route to the A6.

Traffic lights on Kellett Road led to HGV traffic queuing through Carnforth, with residents reporting disruption throughout the night.

The work is due to continue until Wednesday 20 June, however following concerns raised by Lancashire County Council about disruption to residents in Carnforth, Highways England has agreed to use another diversion route from tonight (Friday, June 15).

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The local county councillor for this area, Phillippa Williamson, has taken up this issue on behalf of residents, who have reported excessive noise throughout the night and raised concerns about safety due to the high level of HGV traffic using this route.

"Our highways department has in turn raised these concerns with Highways England and proposed a more suitable diversion route taking traffic off the motorway at J36.

"I'm very glad that Highways England has taken the decision to use this more suitable route from tonight, and am sure that residents will be extremely relieved that this disruption is now over.

"There are clearly lessons to be learned, and we will be working with Highways England to ensure that the problems experienced over recent days are taken into account when planning any future work in this area."