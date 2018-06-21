Rare number plates to go under the hammer

Two sought-after number plates are going under the hammer with estimates of about £50,000 apiece.

First up is the rare plate UK6 which was first put in circulation in 1910 only seven years after vehicles were first fitted with the identifying markers.

It has been in private ownership for more than 50 years but is now going under the gavel with an estimate of between £45,000-£50,000, according Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers, of Northamptonshire.

Jonathan Humbert, from the auction house, said: "The market in private and cherished number plates is very much on the up.

"Given our recent success with TAXI, recently sold for £92,000, we have high hopes for this quintessentially British number plate UK6, with both a United Kingdom attribution and a very low single number and such an early and historic plate too."

For the more internationally-minded, the number plate 1RAN will be offered to the highest bidder, with an estimate of between £40,000-£50,000.

Both items will go up for sale at 11am on June 28.