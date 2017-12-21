Rail union cancels Virgin Trains strike after new pay offer

One of the unions planning to strike at Virgin Trains West Coast on Friday has called off the action.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association said it had received a new offer from Virgin to settle a pay dispute.

It has also suspended a strike scheduled for January 5.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: "I am pleased Virgin has finally seen sense, come back to the negotiating table, and made an offer sparing our passengers further disruption at a time of the year when they just want to get to be with their loved ones for Christmas."

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Virgin Trains West Coast are due to strike on Friday in the same dispute.