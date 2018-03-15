Rail ticket prices between Preston and London slashed to £11 as part of sale

If you're planning a spring trip to London you could still bag a bargain with Virgin's spring seat sale.

The train company has released thousands of one-way tickets between Preston and London for £11 in standard class as part of its bumper sale.

And for those who want to push the boat out, first class seats are available for £30.

But bargain hunters will have to be quick with the sale ending on Monday March 19.

Passengers can book sale tickets for travel between Tuesday April 3 and Friday June 1, with many destinations available for better than half price.

Sarah Copley, Executive Director Commercial, for Virgin Trains on the West Coast said: “With our Spring Seat Sale, our customers can jump on a train and enjoy the best the UK has to offer. At Virgin Trains, we pride ourselves in offering a comfortable and smooth journey from beginning to end.

"With over half a million discounted First Class and Standard tickets, our passengers have even more to look forward to this spring.”

For full details and conditions please see the Virgin website