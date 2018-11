Have your say

A broken-down train in the Wigan area is causing disruption to Northern trains across the North West.

The rail company said the following services are affected:

- Between Southport and Leeds/Blackburn

- Between Manchester Victoria and Kirkby

- Between Wigan North Western and Alderley Edge/Liverpool Lime Street

- Between Blackpool North and Liverpool Lime Street.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 1pm.