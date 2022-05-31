These are the Preston roads that will be closed for Jubilee celebrations.

Queens Jubilee 2022: Preston road closures for the special occasion

This week, celebrations for the Queens Jubilee are set to begin across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:08 pm

The Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend takes place from June 2-5, and during this time, many roads in the city will be shut to allow for celebrations.

Although most of the closures only take place on one day, they range from lasting 4 hours to 16 hours, and some even run across a couple of days.

Below is a full list of the affected roads and how long the closures are scheduled to last.

1. Theatre Street, Preston

What: Give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of duct x20m in fw When: 30/05/2022 - 01/06/2022

2. Aldfield Avenue, Preston

What: Road Closure Why: Queens jubilee - full length of alderfield between 10 am to 6pm When: 02/06/2022 - 02/06/2022

3. Ashford Road, Preston

What: Road Closure Why: Queens jubilee - jn formby place to jun heywood road 1pm to 9pm When: 05/06/2022 - 05/06/2022

4. Beacon Avenue, Fulwood

What: Road Closure Why: Queens Jubilee 1400 to 2200 hours When: 03/06/2022 - 05/06/2022

