The Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend takes place from June 2-5, and during this time, many roads in the city will be shut to allow for celebrations.

Although most of the closures only take place on one day, they range from lasting 4 hours to 16 hours, and some even run across a couple of days.

Below is a full list of the affected roads and how long the closures are scheduled to last.

1. Theatre Street, Preston What: Give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of duct x20m in fw When: 30/05/2022 - 01/06/2022

2. Aldfield Avenue, Preston What: Road Closure Why: Queens jubilee - full length of alderfield between 10 am to 6pm When: 02/06/2022 - 02/06/2022

3. Ashford Road, Preston What: Road Closure Why: Queens jubilee - jn formby place to jun heywood road 1pm to 9pm When: 05/06/2022 - 05/06/2022

4. Beacon Avenue, Fulwood What: Road Closure Why: Queens Jubilee 1400 to 2200 hours When: 03/06/2022 - 05/06/2022