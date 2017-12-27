Public realm improvement works set to begin next week

Have your say

Temporary traffic signals will be in place from next week close to the route of the recently opened Broughton Bypass as part of the final stages of the major project.

Lancashire County Council teams will start public realm improvement works on New Year’s Day that will continue along the bypass route throughout 2018.

Two-way signals will initially be in place on Woodplumpton Lane between Garstang Road and Downing Court.

Two-way signals will also be in operation on Whittingham Lane from Garstang Road to Willow Tree Avenue.

The long-awaited Broughton Bypass opened to traffic in October (pictured).

Public realm improvements include work on footpaths, street lighting, public art and seating.