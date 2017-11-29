Search

Public consultations over looming bridge closure

Lancaster Bridge will be closed for six months in the new year.
Lancaster Bridge will be closed for six months in the new year.
Share this article

Lancashire County Council is holding a number of drop-in sessions next week for members of the public to ask questions about major repairs planned for Greyhound Bridge.

The bridge, which acts as a primary route northwards, is set to be closed for six months next year from January to June, while the county council carries out a £4m refurbishment.

The project hopes to ensure the bridge retains the strength to carry large HGVs.

The council is holding four drop-in sessions on:

• Monday December 4, 10am to 8pm, at Morecambe Town Hall;

• Tuesday December 5, 10am to 8pm, at Lancaster Town Hall;

• Wednesday December 6, 10am to 6pm, at The Arndale Shopping Centre, Morecambe;

• Thursday December 7, 10am to 4pm, at St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster.