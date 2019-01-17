Prince Philip involved in car crash near Sandringham Estate

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a road accident while driving close to the Sandringham Estate.

Philip, 97, was not injured in the crash on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said.

The scene of the crash (Credit: KLFM)

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the Sandringham Estate shortly before 3pm "following reports of a collision involving two cars".

A spokesman added that police and ambulance crews attended and two people in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman confirmed the duke was driving when the accident happened.

She added: "He saw a doctor as a precaution and the doctor confirmed he was not injured."

Prince Philip (Haydn West/PA Wire)

The spokeswoman would not comment on who Philip's passenger was but it is likely the duke was travelling with his close protection officer.

Archbishop of York John Sentamu said on Twitter: "Almighty God, the Fountain of all Goodness,We humbly beseech thee to bless Philip Duke of Edinburgh:Endue him with thy Holy Spirit; enrich him with thy Heavenly Grace; prosper him with all happiness; and bring him to thine everlasting kingdom, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

The duke is no stranger to the driving seat, and was seen with very famous passengers in a Range Rover in 2016.

Philip showed the former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle the personal touch when he drove them and the Queen to Windsor Castle after the Marine One presidential helicopter landed close to the monarch's Berkshire home during their visit to the UK in April 2016.

Even in his 80s, the duke continued to compete in demanding carriage driving competitions, and has previously pulled muscles in his back while driving his horse-drawn carriage.

In 2017, he joked how the rough and tumble of carriage driving left his "Balmoral dog cart" smashed up regularly.

In his first interview since he announced his retirement, Philip told how he took up the sport of carriage driving when he gave up polo aged 50.

He was instrumental in helping to establish the sport and took part well into his 80s, but gave up competitions some years ago.

Philip retired from official royal engagements in August 2017.

Edmund King, AA president, said: "We wish the Duke of Edinburgh well. Many commentators use high profile car crashes involving elderly drivers as a reason to call for bans or restrictions on older drivers.

"If driving restrictions based on age and safety were introduced we would be more likely to restrict young drivers rather than older drivers.

"Young, predominantly male, drivers are much more likely to crash within 6 months of passing their test than older drivers within 6 months of hanging up their keys.

"Older drivers often self restrict their driving by not driving at night and only driving on familiar roads.

"The decision to hang up your keys is a tough one but should be based on personal advice from your GP and family rather than being based on some arbitrary age. We all age differently and the car is an essential lifeline for many elderly people."