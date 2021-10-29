Preston trains to Lake District and Scotland cancelled due to heavy rain and flooding

National Rail has warned that heavy rainfall is continuing to affect journeys between the North West and Scotland today, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the region.

It means Avanti West Coast services from Preston to Glasgow Central and Edinburgh are suspended until further notice, with Network Rail saying disruption may continue for the rest of the week.

The cancellations were made after another 100mm of rain fell overnight in parts of Cumbria. It follows heavy rain across the region yesterday, with over 40 homes and businesses flooded after the River Cocker burst its banks in the market town of Cockermouth.

As a result, Network Rail has imposed a series of speed restrictions for safety at several locations along the Lancashire - Cumbria routes.

It says disruption to services is expected to continue until at least 1pm, when Avanti West Coast plan to gradually reintroduce services, subject to the weather and speed restrictions being lifted.

Train operators are planning to run a limited shuttle train service north of Preston after 1pm, and Avanti say any pre-booked tickets will be accepted on alternative services until Sunday, October 31.

A spokesman for Avanti said: "Due to heavy rain forecast on Thursday, October 28, we’re expecting severe disruption to our services north of Preston.

"We’re advising customers do not travel on this route.

"Customers can amend their journey in advance or claim a refund from their point of purchase.

"Customers with tickets dated 27 & 28 October for journeys North of Preston who did not travel can travel on Avanti West Coast services on 29, 30 & 31 October using their original travel tickets.

The cancellations were made after nearly 130mm of rain fell overnight on higher ground in Cumbria, including the market town of Cockermouth. Pic: Cockermouth MRT

"Where possible, please travel as close to your original travel time."

Cancelled services:

10.42 Preston to Glasgow Central

11.04 Preston to Edinburgh

11.41 Preston to Glasgow Central

11.53 Preston to Edinburgh

12.02 Preston to Glasgow Central

13.06 Preston to Edinburgh

15.04 Preston to Edinburgh

17.02 Preston to Glasgow Central

17.06 Preston to Edinburgh

Ticket acceptance is in place with the following operators:

- CrossCountry 12.56pm service between Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh, calling at Preston.

- TransPennine Express services for journeys north of Preston

- Northern services between Preston and Blackpool North

- ScotRail between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh

Check before you travel:

You can check your journey for today using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner here.

