Preston traffic delays after crash closes Tulketh Brow near Fylde Road
A busy Preston road is closed after a crash this morning (Wednesday, October 26).
Police are at the scene of an accident near the roundabout in Tulketh Brow and the road is shut in both directions between Stocks Road and Fylde Road/Water Lane.
The road closure is causing heavy traffic in the area.
The crash is believed to have involved a number of cars, close to the roundabout near the railway bridge.
Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.
More to follow...