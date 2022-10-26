News you can trust since 1886
Preston traffic delays after crash closes Tulketh Brow near Fylde Road

A busy Preston road is closed after a crash this morning (Wednesday, October 26).

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 9:18am

Police are at the scene of an accident near the roundabout in Tulketh Brow and the road is shut in both directions between Stocks Road and Fylde Road/Water Lane.

The road closure is causing heavy traffic in the area.

The crash is believed to have involved a number of cars, close to the roundabout near the railway bridge.

Photo Neil Cross; Scene of the police incident on Tulketh Brow, Preston

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

More to follow...

Photo Neil Cross; Scene of the police incident on Tulketh Brow, Preston
Photo Neil Cross; Scene of the police incident on Tulketh Brow, Preston
