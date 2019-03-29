Preston's Old Tram Bridge to remain closed for the WHOLE of summer

A footbridge popular with walkers and cyclists in one of Preston’s iconic parks is set to remain closed for the whole of summer.

The Old Tram Bridge over the River Ribble in the city’s Avenham Park was shut in late February due to safety concerns following an inspection into the condition of the walkway.

The Old Tram Bridge, Preston, c1863, showing the wheel at the foot of Avenham incline (top) taken from Two Hundred Years of the Lancaster Canal: an Illustrated History by Gordon Biddle

Now, a month later, Lancashire County Council has confirmed that it will remain closed for the entirety of summer and well into autumn.

The county council has extended the closure notice until September.

And a spokesman for Lancashire County Council has warned that this could be extended if necessary.

They said: “We have now received the final inspection report which is being considered by a working group of officers in order to be able to make recommendations to the council’s cabinet in the near future.

“We have renewed the closure notice for the Tram Bridge until September, however may then need to extend the closure for a further period as the bridge can only be reopened when it is safe to use.”

A footpath along the south bank of the river linking to Winery Lane behind the Capitol Centre has also been closed where it passes under the bridge.

The county council has put a diversion in place directing people to use the nearby Avenham Viaduct Bridge instead.