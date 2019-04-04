Preston roads to close for Preston North End league clash with Sheffield United due to large numbers of fans expected to travel

Preston roads will close for a period during Saturday’s Preston North End league fixture against Sheffield United.

Due to the higher than usual number of coaches expected at the game, which kicks off at 3pm, Lowthorpe Road will be closed for a period before, after and during the match.

From 1pm until 6pm there will be limited access between its junctions of Blackpool Road and St Gregory’s Road.

Moor Park Avenue will also be closed and Bill Shankly Crescent will be similarly restricted.

A Preston Police spokesman said: " I Hope these do not affect access to your property unduly.

"However, I would ask that careful consideration is given to travel arrangements to and from your property during the affected times.

"We understand the inconvenience this caused to residents and are making enquiries to find a more suitable location for coaches to par

"We will of course make every effort to open the road as quickly as possible once it is safe to do so."