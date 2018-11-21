Preston Road reopens after five hour closure following serious motorcycle crash

Have your say

Preston Road in Chorley has reopened after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision this morning.

The crash happened in the A6 Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, near the junction with Cow Well Lane at 7.52am.

Preston Road was closed for over five hours as police investigated the collision, before reopening to traffic at 1pm.

The motorcyclist, understood to be in his 30s, collided with a car during rush hour.

He has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital.

An air ambulance and two rapid response units, as well as a road ambulance were dispatched.

The ambulance service said they notified Preston Royal Hospital of the man's critical condition in advance of his arrival, in order to prepare treatment.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before he was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

A police spokesman said :"We were called at 7.53am hours this morning to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Cow Well Lane in Chorley.

"The rider of the motorbike has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"The road is currently closed. No arrests have been made at this stage."