Preston road closures confirmed ahead of North End's 'must-win' clash against Leeds United

A number of roads will close near Deepdale ahead of Tuesday evening's Championship clash between Preston North End and Leeds United.

Heavy traffic is expected with a large number of away supporters travelling to Preston from West Yorkshire.

Lancashire Police are advising those travelling to the match, and those who live near Deepdale, to prepare for a number of road closures on the night.

Which roads will be closed?

Residents in Lowthorpe Road will have limited vehicular access to their homes from 6pm to 10pm, between the junction with Blackpool Road and St Gregory’s Road.

Bill Shankley Crescent will also be restricted and Moor Park Avenue will be completely shut for the duration.

Police said they are putting the closures in place due to a large number of visiting away fans that are expected to arrive in the city on coaches.

Similar closures were in place amid a heavy police presence for the visit of more than 5,000 Sheffield United fans to Deepdale on Saturday (April 6).

Sergeant Paul McLernon said: “I hope that these arrangements do not affect access to your property unduly.

“However I would ask that careful consideration is given to travel arrangements to and from your property within the affected times.

“We understand the inconvenience that this causes to residents and are making enquiries to find a more suitable location for coaches to park.

“We will of course make every effort to open the road as quickly as possible once it is safe to do so.”

The Championship clash between Preston North End and Leeds United will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 9.