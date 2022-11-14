The collision happened in Sherwood Way, off Eastway, at around 1.50pm.

Sherwood Way and Barnacre Close have been closed whilst emergency services work at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 1.44pm today to Sherwood Way, Fulwood, to reports of a road traffic collision.

"A bus was in collision with a female pedestrian. The pedestrian has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

"Road closures are in place in the area.”

The roads are expected to remain shut for sometime and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Parents picking up children from Sherwood Primary School can still access the school via Sharoe Green Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have closed Barnacre Close and Sherwood Way in Fulwood after a woman was hit by a bus on Monday afternoon (November 14)

A police spokesman said: “Barnacre Close and Sherwood Way will be closed for some time due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will update once the road has reopened.”

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.