The Met Office has issued a yellow and amber weather warning for strong winds across Scotland and the majority of Northern England, particularly in exposed coastal areas.

This morning, National Rail urged customers to check their journeys before travelling, with some train companies advising customers not to travel.

How are services currently affected?

Rail companies are warning passengers in Preston of possible disruption to services as Storm Corrie's strong winds sweep across Northern England today (Monday, January 31). Pic credit: Geof Sheppard (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Avanti West Coast had to suspend its 6.58am service from Lancaster to London due to strong winds this morning, with the service rescheduled for 10.49am and to depart from Preston instead.

Avanti has warned that further services face disruption along its West Coast Main Main Line, which connects Preston with major cities such as London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It says customers who are travelling north of Preston with Avanti West Coast will be allowed to travel at any time today (Monday, January 31) using their original travel ticket.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

But as of 9am, all Avanti West Coast services departing from Preston are on schedule.

Avanti is advising all travellers to check its website for any updates to services. You can view its live departure board here.

TransPennine Express services to and from Scotland are also being disrupted this morning. Due to the strong winds, the line between Newcastle and Edinburgh is closed until 9.30am, and trains are unable to run between these stations.

The operator said passengers who you choose not to travel this morning can use tickets already purchased on other TransPennine Express services later today. Alternatively, you can request a full refund (with no admin fee).

Northern has also warned that speed restrictions and line closures may be in place on parts of its Northern network, but no changes have yet been announced to its services.

​​​​​​​Check before you travel

You can check the status of your journey here.