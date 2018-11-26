Preston motorcyclist fighting for life after crashing into tree

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after crashing his bike into a tree in Preston.

The 26-year-old man, from Preston, was found critically injured on Blackpool Road in Lea at 7.50am on Sunday.

Police are not certain how the crash happened but evidence suggests the man was involved in a collision at around 4.30am, after crashing his bike into a tree in a nearby park.

It is believed the man made his way to Blackpool Road, where he lay injured for over three hours before being discovered by a member of the public.

The man suffered a number of serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. His condition is described as critical.

Sergeant Malcolm Bell, of Lancashire Police, said: “The man is seriously injured and our thoughts are with him and his family. We do not believe any other vehicles were involved but are working to establish the full circumstances.

“If you saw the motorcycle, which is a Suzuki GSX600 in the area around that time, or witnessed the collision, we’d like to speak to you."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 332 of 25th November.