Preston McLaren crash - sports car collides with another car at Morrison's petrol station

The crash involving the eye catching car caused Mariner's Way in Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, to be closed for around three hours while police and highways officers attended.

It is understood fuel had leaked onto the road surface as well as debris from the collision.

Police attended the scene at around 8.15pm on May 2.

McLaren collided with another car

Lancashire Police's force incident manager, Insp Phil Broguhton, said one driver had reported having chest pains at the scene, but no major injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.