Preston city centre traffic disruption until next spring as work begins at key junction

Work is due to begin on February 7 to create a new two-way cycle track on the north side of Ring Way. To create room for this, the central island running the full length of Ring Way has to be moved towards the south side.

To allow the work to take place safely there will be traffic management in place on Ring Way, with the right-hand lane closed in both directions between Corporation Street and North Road. The lane closures will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from Monday 7 February for the duration of the work, which is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

This work follows the recently completed improvements on Corporation Street North, which will allow Friargate to be pedestrianised by moving all of the bus services to Corporation Street from Friargate.

An artist's impression of the changes to the Friargate/Ring Way junction in Preston

The closures on Ring Way will be removed as soon as the alterations to the central island are complete, and the traffic flow will be monitored throughout to keep delays at a minimum.

County Coun Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I am pleased to say that the project is going really well despite the set back of the extra time needed to strengthen the foundations of the road on Corporation Street, and we are running on time and on budget so far.

“As well as making Friargate North and Ring Way more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians, it will encourage the flow of people between the university and the Harris Quarter, reconnecting the city with the northern end of Friargate. Improving this area will make a real difference to everyone who works, visits, or does business in this part of Preston.

“We can’t make major changes to these busy roads without causing some level of disruption, and I’m very grateful for the patience which people have shown so far.”