Preston city centre street to close for 18 months

A warning has been issued over the closure of a Preston city centre street.

Park Place is facing a closure which is likely to last for around 18 months.

The road, which is between Cannon Street and Glover’s Court, is being closed for safety reasons while work is carried out.

Lancashire County Council’s latest roadworks bulletin reveals plans to shut the road from next month for 18 months until June 2020.

The reason for the closure is to enable work to take place on the nearby electricity substation.

Electricity North West says it needs to replace essentail equipment outside Avenham Electricity Substation.

The work will start tomorrow, Tuesday, January 1 and is likely to continue until June 30, 2020, according to the roadworks bulletin.A spokeswoman for Electricity North West, said: “Our engineers will be starting work on an essential £2m project to replace equipment in a substation on Park Place which supplies power to 3,400 customers in Preston and was built in the 1960s.”