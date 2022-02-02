Preston Bus services to run "less frequently" due to ongoing driver shortage - these are all the affected routes

Preston Bus has struggled to recruit new drivers during the coronavirus pandemic, with the shortage affecting the punctuality of some of its key services across the city.

In response, the bus operator has reduced the frequency of some of its services, with buses to Royal Preston Hospital and the railway station among those affected.

A Preston Bus spokesman said: "In response to the ongoing national bus driver shortage, and to address punctuality and reliability concerns, some services will be adjusted to run less frequently.

"Services will revert to normal as soon as possible."

The following services will now operate at 15 minute intervals instead of every 10 minutes, from Monday (February 7).

Affected services

- 6 Red Scar Circular via Deepdale/PNEFC - Brookfield

- 8 Moor Nook Circular via Ribbleton

- 19 Royal Preston Hospital Circular via Deepdale/PNEFC - Fulwood

- 23 Fulwood ASDA Circular via Plunginton Road - Black Bull Lane - Royal Preston Hospital

- 31 Lea Circular via Ashton Lane Ends - Savick

- 35 Tanterton Circular via Fylde Road, Ashton Lane Ends

- 100 Farringdon Park - Larches via New Hall Lane - Preston - Rail Station - Portway Park and Ride

The new timetables will come into effect next Monday. You can view the timetables in full here.