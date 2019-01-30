Preston Bus services altered due to 'extreme' weather conditions

Have your say

Preston Bus has sent out an extreme weather condition notification to passengers, saying it is likely to alter the following services tomorrow.

Here's what the company had to say this evening.

A spokesman said: "Due to the freezing road conditions, with regret Preston Bus services will be omitting a number of estate roads until further notice.

"Conditions will be reviewed around 1100 on Thursday 31st January 2019. In view of the forecast it is inevitable that there will be congestion and delays. Apologies for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience."

Here are the routes likely to be affected:

Preston Network

Service 8

Currently (Wednesday 30th January) journeys are operating as normal, however if conditions deteriorate overnight Grizedale Crescent and Pope Lane will be omitted and journeys will terminate at Ribbleton Hall Drive/Pope Lane.

Service 31

Journeys will not serve Savick Way, Ainsdale Drive, Lea Road and Thorntrees Avenue. Outbound journeys will operate via West Park Avenue, Blackpool Road to Aldfield Avenue at Lea

South Ribble

Service 112

Journeys will omit Marlborough Drive

Service 114

Journeys will omit Broadgate and Spring Meadow

Preston - Skipton

Service 280

The first 2 journeys to Preston will commence from Chatburn NOT Barnoldswick (this is due to inadequate gritting of the bus route). A driver and bus will check the suitability of subsequent journeys later in the morning.

Ribble Valley Network

Service 3

Journeys will terminate at Sawley and NOT serve Gridlington

Service 5 (Clitheroe-Chipping)

Stoneygate, Ribchester will not be served

Service 25

Journeys will not be able to serve Mellor

Service 35 (Longridge - Blackburn)

Journeys will omit Knowlesly Road and Shear Brow