Preston Bus service disruption: The road closures and service changes you need to know about

Preston Bus are warning customers to expect disruption to services in the coming weeks due to road resurfacing work.

Here are all the changes you need to know about:

Road Closure: Golden Way Roundabout, Penwortham September 23 - October 12

Services affected: 114

The Golden Way roundabout in Penwortham will be closed each night from Sunday September, 23 until Friday, October 12, between 19:00 and 0600.



The closure affects one outbound and one inbound service 114 journey daily, Monday - Saturday. During the closure, service 114 will divert:

Outbound from Preston, as normal to Cedar Way, then Blackthorn Drive, Broad Oak Lane, Cop Lane, Pope Lane, Penwortham Way and normal route.

Inbound to Preston, reverse of the above.



Millbrook Way and Booths will not be served during the closure.

Royal Preston Hospital: footpath and road improvements October 6

Services affected: 19

Planned works will take place at the entrance of the Royal Preston Hospital on Saturday, October 6. The works are scheduled from 0600 to just after 1300, and while full access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, we expect some intermittent delays to service 19 journeys during this time.

Road Closure: Watling Street Road October 7

Services affected: 6/6A

Work to replace a banging frame and cover means that a section of Watling Street Road will be closed to vehicles from 0830 - 1530 on Sunday, October 7. The closure will occur on a 25m section of Watling Street Road, from its junction with Langcliffe Road.



Service 6 will divert between these times:

From Preston Bus Station directly up Ribbleton Lane, Ribbleton Avenue, Longridge Road, Gamull Lane, Watling Street Road to the Brookfield Shops turning circle, then the reverse of this route back to the city.



During the closure the 6 will not serve Deepdale Road, Sir Tom Finney Way or Watling Street Road between Sir Tom Finney Way and Brookfield Shops.

Road Closure: Grizedale Crescent, Preston October 8

Service Affected: 8

Part of Grizedale Crescent (a 25 metre section near the junction with Hareden Road) will be closed to vehicles on Monday, October 8 between 0930 and 1530, to replace a banging frame and cover.



Service 8 will divert:

Outbound from the city, normal route to Ribbleton Hall Drive, then Mitton Drive, Glenview Close, Thornley Road, Pope Lane, Ribbleton Hall Drive, returning to the city.



Stops at Moor Nook Shops and Grizedale Crescent will not be served during the closure.

Road Closure: Black Bull Lane, Fulwood Preston October 12 - October 26

Services affected: 88, 23

Part of Black Bull Lane (from the Conway Drive junction to the Black Bull Lights at Garstang Road) will be closed from 0800 on Friday, October 12 until 1800 on Friday, October 26, or until completion of resurfacing work during this period.



School buses serving Fulwood Academy will operate AS NORMAL, but may be subject to minor delays.



Service 23 will divert:

Outbound from the bus station, normal route to Plungington Road, then Lytham Road, Garstang road, rejoining normal route at Sharoe Green Lane. Inbound to the bus station, reverse of this route.



Service 88 will divert:

Outbound from Larches, normal route to Cadley Causeway, then RIGHT onto Black Bull Lane, Lytham Road, Garstang Road, rejoining normal route at Sharoe Green Lane. Inbound to Larches, reverse of this route.



Stops on Black Bull Lane will not be served by 23. Service 88 will serve Black Bull Lane stops between Cadley Causeway and Lytham Road.

Road Closure: West Park Avenue, Ashton, Preston October 15 - October 16

Services affected: 88, 31

Part of West park Avenue will close for resurfacing between 0800 - 1800 each day, on Monday October 15 and Tuesday October 16 2018.



Service 31 will divert:

Outbound from the bus station, normal route to Blackpool Road, then Clifton Avenue, West Park Avenue and normal route. Inbound to the city, reverse of this route. Stops on Cottam Lane and West Park Avenue (at Birch Avenue and Clifton Avenue) will not be served.



Service 88 will also use Clifton Avenue instead of Cottam Lane, and will not serve the stops at Birch Avenue, Clifton Avenue and Cottam Lane.

Road Closure: Fylde Road, Preston October 16 - October 26

Services affected: 35

A section of Fylde Road (between the junction with Brook Street and Aqueduct Street) will be closed from 0930 to 1500 on ONE DAY between Tuesday, October 16 and Friday, October 26 2018. The closure is to allow for carriageway surface dressing and subsequent application of anti-skid treatments and lining. Should it be necessary, the closure will continue after 1800 on the same day.



The work is weather dependent, so as yet we have no confirmation of the actual day of closure within this period.



During the closure, service 35 will divert via Moor Lane, North Road, Garstang Road, Aqueduct Street, in both directions.



Stops on Fylde Road will not be served.