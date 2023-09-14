News you can trust since 1886
Preston boy, 15, taken to Royal Preston Hospital after crashing moped into parked car near Avenham Park

A 15-year-old boy riding a moped was taken to hospital after crashing into a parked car in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene in West Cliff, near Avenham Park, at 4.18pm on Monday (September 11).

The rider of the moped, a boy aged 15, suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road for several hours while ambulance crews worked at the scene and officers investigated how the crash occured.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene in West Cliff, near Avenham Park, at 4.18pm on Monday (September 11). The rider of the moped, a boy aged 15, suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment
The air ambulance landed on the pitch at Preston Cricket Club in South Meadow Lane, but the boy is understood to have been taken to hospital by road.

The minimum age to ride a moped in the UK is 16, but Lancashire Police did not say whether the boy – who was uninsured and had no licence – was reported for driving the moped illegally.

A police spokesperson said: “Call was at 4.18pm on Monday, it was a road traffic collision on West Cliff, Preston.

"Moped in collision with a stationary vehicle. Rider of the moped, a boy aged 15, was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries.”

North West Ambulance Service was approached for an update on the boy’s condition.

