'Pre-emptive' police efforts see two arrested in motorway stoppage

Police have arrested two individuals after a vehicle was stopped using 'pre-emptive tactics' on the M55 motorway.

Taking to social media at midday on Sunday (December 10), police said that property had been found within the vehicle that was identified as being taken from a commercial burglary.

A large quantity of cash was also recovered by officers, although the total sum remains unknown.

Requests for further information on the incident from the police were made but a response has yet to be received.