Police warn motorists to avoid part of M61 after lorry tips on to its side

Drivers are being warned to avoid the M61 at Walton Summit this evening after a lorry tipped on to its side.

Police have closed the exit and entry sliproads at junction 9 of the M61.

And they say the have also closed the off sliproad of junction 2 of the M65 and are sending traffic back on to the M65.

North West Motorway Police said: "RTC J9 M61 Lorry on its side. Entry and exit slips to and from Walton Summit at j9 M61 is blocked, try to avoid the area please.

"Due to the RTC junction 2 off slip on M65 has been closed also - traffic will be sent back onto M65."

Just before 10pm, Highways England said fire engines had also been called to the scene.