Police respond to reports of schoolchildren "flossing" on hard shoulder of motorway

Police have responded to reports of schoolchildren performing a deadly dance on the hard shoulder of a motorway in the North West.



North West Motorway Police said they received reports from motorists travelling on the M57 near Huyton, Merseyside at around 7.30pm last night (Tuesday, April 2).

Officers said three children had been seen "flossing" on the hard shoulder on the approach to junction 3 (Huyton) of the M57 - just feet from passing traffic.

The floss or flossing is a popular dance move in which a person repeatedly swings their arms, with clenched fists, from the back of their body to the front, on each side.

Police requested the attendance of Highways who checked the area and found no trace of the children.

North West Motorway Police said: "Can't actually believe I'm typing this! Report of 3 school children "Flossing" on the hard shoulder just before junction 4 to J3 Southbound M57 #RY43 @HighwaysNWEST making there way to the area."