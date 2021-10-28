Police reopen Preston's St Mary's Street following a road traffic collision

Breaking news- the city centre road is no longer closed.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 1:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:10 pm
Preston Police have reopened St Mary's Street after a truck collided with scaffolding earlier this afternoon. Image: Graham Robinson

Preston Police have now reopened St Mary's Street in Preston, after closing it due to a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon.

In a statement posted to Facebook shortly after 1 pm, Preston Police announced it was shutting the road, and advised motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that no one was injured and told the Post: "It's a damage only collision, it appears a truck has clipped some scaffolding."

St Mary's Street was closed for around four hours.

However, taking to Facebook at 16:45 pm, Police confirmed the road was open again and thanked members of the public for their patience.

Image from the scene of the collision.
