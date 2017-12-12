Police release shocking images of 'catastrophic' motorway smash

Police have released shocking images of a "catastrophic" six-vehicle motorway smash near Chorley.

The pictures show a car that was devastatingly torn apart after cars and a lorry slammed into one another near to junction 8 at around 6.30pm on Monday December 12.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries

And ambulance services have revealed that all the drivers miraculously escaped the accident with only minor injuries.

Police thanked people who had been held at the scene of the crash.

A force spokesman tweeted: "Unbelievably only minor injuries. Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with a catastrophic scene."

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: "We treated three patients with minor injuries at the scene.

Police say the accident involved six vehicles

"Another man, in his 70s, was taken to Chorley District Hospital with minor injuries."

Police say lanes on the motorway were closed for a several hours while the scene was cleared.