Police, paramedics and fire crews responding to ongoing incident involving 'casualty' at Lancaster railway station

Police, paramedics and fire crews are working at the scene and Westbourne Road outside the station is closed both ways, from Meeting House Lane to Station Road.

British Transport Police (BTP) are leading the response and say it involves a 'casualty' following an incident at 7.22am.

The force has not released further details on the incident at this stage, but confirmed that the casualty has not been struck by a train.

Police have confirmed that the emergency response is ongoing as of 9.30am.

A BTP spokesman: "Officers were called to Lancaster station at 7.22am this morning following reports of a casualty.

"Paramedics and the fire service are also on scene responding to the incident."

The road closure is causing long traffic queues outside the station and along the A6.

A police incident has led to road closures outside Lancaster railway station this morning (Friday, January 14). Pic: Google

The station can still be accessed by car via St George's Quay, but any tall vehicles will have to wait until the road reopens due to the low bridge on the Quay.

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details on the incident.

At 8.22am, TransPennine Express said it expects "severe delays to all services" due to police dealing with trespassers on the railway between Lancaster and Preston.

British Transport Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are linked.

TransPennine Express said disruption to services is expected until around 10.45am.