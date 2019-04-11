Police confirm light aeroplane has crashed on Royal Birkdale golf course

Have your say

Police say a microlight aircraft has crashed on Royal Birkdale golf course this evening.

The accident happened at around 7pm and a number of roads in the area have been closed.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm we are tonight, Thursday, 11 April, dealing with an incident in Birkdale.

"At around 7pm this evening emergency services were called to the Royal Birkdale Golf Course following reports a microlight aircraft had crashed.

"Merseyside Fire and Rescue are at the scene distinguishing the fire caused when the aircraft hit the ground. Ambulance crew are also in attendance.

"Road closures are in place on the Coastal Road including Shore Road and Weld Road and we advise motorists to avoid the area."