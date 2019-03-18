Police confirm death of person struck by train at Adlington railway station near Chorley

Have your say

A person has died after being hit by a train at Adlington railway station, near Chorley.



Services were disrupted this morning after reports that a person had been struck by a train near the railway station in Adlington.

Services on the Chorley to Bolton line were cancelled for nearly three hours, between 10.15am and 1pm.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Adlington station at 10.09am this morning (March 18) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics are also in attendance and sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform their family.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."