Police close part of A59 in the Ribble Valley after serious accident

The A59 is closed in both directions following a serious crash in a Ribble Valley village.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Chatburn.

"We have closed the A59, close to the junction with Sawley Road, in both directions while we deal with the incident.

"We will update you when the road re-opens, and in the meantime would ask motorists to use alternative routes and avoid the area if possible."

Meanwhile, South Ribble Police‏ have tweeted this message: "Anyone commuting East from South Ribble tonight, particularly from @BAESystemsplc at Samlesbury, please follow @RibValleyPolice for updates on an A59 closure at Sawley due to a serious collision."