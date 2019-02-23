Police close A6 after 'serious' collision

Have your say

Police have closed the A6 near Chorley after a "serious" collision this afternoon.

The smash happened around 2pm on Bolton Road, between Marley Court Nursing Home and Frederick's Ice Cream shop.

Officers shut the busy road in both directions from the A673 Chorley Road to the B5252 Miles Standish Way while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Fire service personnel were also called in to clear a fuel spillage.

Police were waiting for a vehicle to be removed from the scene before re-opening the road.

It is not known at this stage if there are any serious casualties.