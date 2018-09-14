Planned North West roadworks – Monday 13 to Sunday 19 August 2018

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 10 August but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link

Work is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers and improve drainage on the M56. Temporary narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place during the project and some overnight lane and carriageway closures will also be needed. The scheme is due to be finished in the autumn.

M57/M58 Switch Island

Construction work is taking place on a £3 million scheme to improve journeys and safety at Switch Island. All of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of winter 2018/19.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2019. The northbound carriageway is due to be closed overnight (10pm – 6am) for five nights from Monday 13 August between junctions 17 and 18. A diversion will be in place.

M6 Junction 19 Knutsford

Occasional work – such as ground investigations – is taking place as part of plans for a major improvement of the roundabout and junction. This requires occasional overnight lane and slip road closures.

M6 Junction 20 (Swineyard Lane)

Maintenance and repair work is taking place to the bridge which carries Swineyard Lane over the M6 at junction 20 near Sworton Heath, south of Lymm. Hard shoulder closures, narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place in both directions to ensure the maintenance scheme can be delivered safely. The scheme is due to be finished in early 2019.

M6 Junctions 26 to 27 (Gathurst Viaduct)

The bridge decks at Gathurst Viaduct are being re-waterproofed and resurfaced during overnight work. Some overnight closures of both carriageways will be needed, between 9pm and 6am, with clearly-signed diversions in place. A 40mph speed limit and narrow lanes through a contraflow system will be in place at all times.

M6 Preston, Junctions 29 to 30

Preliminary work to install a noise barrier along the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 30 is underway. This involves vegetation clearance and diversion of utilities and some lane closures will be required at times. This work will last for 3 weeks before the construction works proper can begin at a later date.

M6 Junction 31

A new observation platform is being installed on the southbound carriageway just south of the junction. This will help make the motorway safer by allowing police, DVSA and Highways England traffic officers a safe place to monitor vehicles and traffic conditions. The work will take place over 10 days from Monday 13 August. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the work and a lane 1 closure will be needed between 9.30am and 3pm each day to allow construction deliveries to the site.

M6 Junctions 36 (Kirkby Lonsdale) to 37 (Sedbergh)

A project is taking place to replace safety barriers and improve drainage on the M6 between junctions 37 and 36, with one lane closed in each direction. A temporary 50mph speed limit will be in place for the safety of drivers and workers, and the scheme is due to be finished by the end of September.

M60 Brinnington Road bridge

Improvement work to the bridge over the M60 between junctions 26 and 27 is currently taking place, and due to be completed by November. No work will be taking place on the motorway but temporary traffic lights will be in place on the bridge itself. For safety reasons, a closure of Goyt Road will also be required at the junction of with Brinnington Road with localised signed diversion routes. The improvements include increasing the bridge barrier heights and measures to prevent unauthorised pedestrian access onto the bridge.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Overnight carriageway closures will be needed from Saturday 11 August to install the temporary narrow lanes and create a construction area at the side of the motorway. The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight (10pm to 6am) between junctions 11 and 12 for five nights from Saturday 11 August, and the westbound carriageway will be closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 15 August as well as on Sunday 19 August. A diversion will be in place using the M6, M56, A5103 Princess Parkway and M60.

M66 Junction 4

Work is taking place to resurface the southbound carriageway around junction 4 is due to be completed in mid-August. All the work will be done overnight between 8pm and 5am, Monday to Friday. At times the work will require lane and slip road closures with clearly-signed diversions in place.

A66 Braithwaite

Work is taking place to extend the cycle track, and is due to be completed by the end of September. Temporary traffic lights will be used during the day but removed overnight when possible.

M602 Clarendon footbridge

The bridge is currently closed for resurfacing and to improve drainage. Most of the work will be done during the day but some elements will require overnight working. A clearly-signed pedestrian diversion, via the bridge connecting Albert Road and Albert Street, will be in place.