Emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks between Blackpool North and Preston on Tuesday afternoon (May 24).

Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, British Transport Police confirmed.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” a spokesman added.

All lines were blocked as a result of the incident, meaning trains running between the railway stations were cancelled or revised.

Passengers were warned Blackpool North, Layton, Poulton-Le-Fylde and Salwick would not be served.

A spokesman for National Rail Enquiries said: “Passengers are advised that the Blackpool South and Preston services are unaffected and will be able to call at stations as normal.

“To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been provided between Preston and Blackpool North.”

